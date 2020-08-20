Maine State Police is investigating the death of a woman after she was shot at her home in Lincoln on Wednesday.

Pauline Taylor, 63, of Lincoln, was shot at 940 Transalpine Road. A second person was injured in the shooting and has been taken to a local hospital, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed later on Thursday.

There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. If anyone has information about the shooting they can contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit by calling 207-973-3700 x9.