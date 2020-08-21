PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has announced two new priest assignments with effective dates noted.

Effective immediately, Fr. Kevin Hughes, S.J. has been appointed parochial vicar at Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. Joseph Church, Portland; St. Pius X Church, Portland; St. Brigid School, Portland). A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Fr. Hughes was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 8, 2020. He is a member of the Society of Jesus (S.J.), an order of Catholic priests and brothers founded nearly 500 years ago by St. Ignatius Loyola. With more than 15,000 priests, scholastics and brothers worldwide, it is the largest male religious order in the Catholic Church. Fr. Hughes earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from La Salle University in Philadelphia and a master’s degree in biology from St. Louis University in Missouri. As a Jesuit in formation, Kevin taught math and science at McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester, New York; did a summer immersion trip with fellow Jesuit scholastics in China; and earned a master of divinity degree from Regis College in Toronto. He has also worked with the deaf community in the Catholic Church during his time in St. Louis, Rochester, and Toronto.

Effective Sept. 1 Fr. André-Joseph LaCasse, O.P. has been appointed a parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish (Notre Dame Church, Waterville; St. John the Baptist Church, Winslow; St. Helena Church, Belgrade Lakes). A native of Lewiston, Fr. LaCasse is a member of the Dominican Order, formerly known as the Order of Preachers (O.P.). For over 800 years, the mission of the order has been “to proclaim the Gospel to every corner of the world” so that every soul may come to know and love Jesus Christ. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Maine at Orono. In 1986, he entered the novitiate of the Dominican Province of St. Joseph, attending the Dominican House of Studies and receiving his S.T.B./M.Div. degree in 1992 when he was ordained to the priesthood. Since his ordination, Fr. LaCasse has served as a parochial vicar at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, Ohio; pastor of St. Patrick Church in Columbus, Ohio; and, for the last ten years, pastor of St. Gertrude Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fr. LaCasse also holds a master’s degree in spirituality from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas (Angelicum) in Rome, Italy.