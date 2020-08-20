Two students from the region have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston for the winter semester ending in April 2020. Gabe Coffey of Bangor. Coffey, the child of James B. Coffey and Elizabeth R. Coffey of Bangor, is a 2019 graduate of Bangor High School. Elias Veilleux of Orono. Veilleux, the child of Marc J. Veilleux and Jennifer L. Pickard of Orono, is a 2019 graduate of Orono High School.

Nicholas Gilpin of Hampden, graduated after majoring in economics at Bates College. Gilpin, the child of Carol A. Gilpin of Hampden, is a 2016 graduate of Hampden Academy.





Rochester Institute of Technology in New York conferred some 4,000 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2019-20 academic year. The following local residents received degrees: Robert Levasseur of Bangor received a BS in web and mobile computing.

Connor Billings of Brewer received a BS/MS in electrical engineering.

Monica Conary of Bangor received a BS in museum studies.

Caleb Chesley of Holden received a BS in computing security.

Taran Evans-Moran, of Veazie, was named to the 2020 dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady, New York. Evans-Moran is a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in mechanical engineering.

The following local residents were named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston: Elizabeth Grover and Lauren Forrest of Brewer and Catherine Stewart of Orono.