This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will use $200 million in federal stimulus funds to provide grants to small businesses and nonprofits affected by the coronavirus-induced recession as part of a recovery program that falls short of a larger business aid recommendation by a state panel.





The program rolled out by Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday is one of the major ones funded so far with $1.25 billion that Maine received under the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress in March. States and municipalities are hoping for more congressional aid, but Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked on that subject in a fraught election year.

The grants could be a relatively small lifeline to Maine businesses and nonprofits, which are likely facing billions in cumulative losses due to the pandemic so far. It is “not intended to replace lost profits but only to help businesses remain viable,” a fact sheet said.

The awards will be prorated as a percentage of the total cost of business interruption for qualified applicants, according to a news release from the Democratic governor’s office. Eligible businesses must be headquartered in Maine or have half their employees here, have 50 or fewer employees and be in good standing on taxes, among other criteria. Applications will open tomorrow and will run through Sept. 9 to avoid a rush on the program.

The grant program is drawn from a recommendation from the Economic Recovery Committee convened by Mills earlier this year. That panel, however, asked for $350 million in aid to businesses and nonprofits. Those who have been involved in the effort have recently criticized the state for not releasing aid faster.