ROCKLAND, Maine ― Prosecutors have dropped a disorderly conduct charge imposed on a man who allegedly taunted a crowd protesting the killing of Roger Feltis on Vinalhaven earlier this summer.

Dorian Ames, 27, formerly of Vinalhaven, appeared in Knox County Court Thursday afternoon, where he pleaded guilty to a remaining charge of violating conditions of release. He was released after the judge gave him credit for serving at least 48 hours in jail, following his arrest earlier this summer.





Dorian Ames Credit: Courtesy of Knox County Jail

Ames was taken into custody on June 24 for allegedly spitting and giving the middle finger to a crowd of 20 to 30 protesters who gathered at his former island home while he was there removing his belongings, according to court documents. Police escorted him there as a precaution, since tensions between the Ameses and islanders had flared following the killing.

Islanders were protesting at the home of Ames to demand justice after Feltis, 28, was killed there June 14 following a fight with Ames and his wife. The couple claim they killed Feltis in self defense. A Knox County grand jury declined to indict the couple on criminal charges last month. A state lawmaker has since asked the Attorney General’s Office to reopen the case.

Outside of the courthouse Thursday, another group of protesters gathered demanding that Ames be prosecuted for Feltis’ death. It was the second protest in the last week organized by Feltis’ friends and family.

When Maine Marine Patrol was transporting Ames back to the mainland, an officer discovered that he was carrying an expandable baton. Ames was charged with disorderly conduct and violating a condition of release. Ames was on bail conditions at the time of his arrest and barred from having weapons.

Ames had been free on bail since he was arrested in September for allegedly firing a gun at a pick-up truck in which a woman was sitting, but was banned from carrying a weapon.