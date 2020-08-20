SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings is pleased to welcome three new vice presidents to the bank.

David Aurigemma has recently joined the bank as the vice president of special assets and will be working with the revenue retention department of the bank. He has over 25 years of commercial credit work and most recently comes to the bank from Huntington National bank, based in Ohio, where he was the vice president senior credit review officer.





“David has an extensive knowledge in commercial credit, equipment leasing, portfolio management, workout, asset management, underwriting and lending,” said Vicki Alward, senior vice president chief risk officer for Skowhegan Savings. “His background will enable him to work with several departments on various aspects of commercial lending, collections and loan servicing.”

Aurigemma received his masters from Norwich University in Vermont and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Stoner Graduate School of Banking. Originally from New Jersey, Aurigemma has recently relocated to Maine from Vermont and now lives in South Portland. He enjoys hiking, painting and photography in his spare time.

Karen Chapman joins the bank as a vice president and training manager where she will lead the internal staff training efforts for the bank. She has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and began her banking career as a management trainee for Peoples Heritage Bank. Prior to joining Skowhegan Savings, Chapman worked for Katahdin Trust Company for 25 years with 12 of those years as the vice president training manager.

“We are excited that Karen has joined the Skowhegan Savings team,” said Dawn Palmer, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “We look forward to her demonstrated expertise to continue to drive the integrity and innovation of our training programs, engaging our employees and enriching their professional development and growth.”

A civic leader in her community, Chapman served as member and past president of the Caribou Rotary Club, Caribou Chamber of Commerce and the former Financial Women International organizations. She has served on the Board of Visitors of the University of Maine at Presque Isle and has been an active volunteer for the United Way of Aroostook.

A native of Caribou, Chapman obtained her bachelors in business management from the University of Maine at Presque Isle and attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts. In addition, she is a graduate of the National Consumer Credit School and became a certified professional bank trainer in 2018.

Chapman recently moved from Northern to Central Maine, has two adult children Caleb and Lauren and resides in Winslow with her husband Rick.

Andrew Fortin-Trimble has joined the bank as vice president, director of marketing. In this role, Fortin-Trimble will lead marketing strategy and execution for the bank.

“Andrew is a great addition to our Skowhegan Savings family, said Dan Tilton, senior vice president of sales and customer relations. “His vast knowledge of marketing, strategy, digital banking and his experience with online lending platforms makes him a perfect fit to lead our marketing team.”

Fortin-Trimble has an extensive knowledge of financial services with prior experience at Camden National Bank and CEB, now Gartner. In his most recent role as Digital Marketing Manager with Camden National Bank, he led digital marketing strategy and launched multiple digital acquisition platforms including MortgageTouchTM and BusinessTouchTM.

“I’m proud to be joining an organization with a proven history of improving Maine communities,” said Fortin-Trimble. “It is a privilege to work alongside the fantastic team here at Skowhegan Savings to accelerate growth and expand the ways we are able to meet banking needs statewide.

Fortin-Trimble holds a master of business administration from Thomas College and a bachelors of arts in international relations from Liberty University. He currently serves on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine and resides in Waterville with his wife Chelsey and two children.