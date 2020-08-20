BIDDEFORD — Despite the limitation on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the faithful will still be able to participate in both the Mass of Priestly Ordination and the Mass of Thanksgiving for Deacon Alexander R. Boucher on the weekend of Aug. 22-23.

On Saturday, August 22, at 10 a.m., Bishop Robert P. Deeley will ordain Deacon Boucher to the priesthood at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford, where Deacon Boucher grew up, received his first Holy Communion and Confirmation and learned to serve Mass. All are encouraged to participate in the Mass, which will be live-streamed at www.boucherordination.com. NOTE: Carrying on a longstanding tradition for newly ordained priests, Father Boucher will offer first blessings at the statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus outside of St. Joseph Church following the ordination (approximately 11:30 a.m.). All are welcome to gather for the blessings outside of the church. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by those participating.

A day after being ordained to the priesthood, Father Boucher will return to St. Joseph Church at 2 p.m. to celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving with family, friends, and fellow clergy in attendance. This Mass will also be live-streamed at www.boucherordination.com.

Currently, Deacon Boucher serves at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford and St. Matthew Parish in Limerick.For more information, contact Dave Guthro, communications director at the Diocese of Portland, at dave.guthro@portlanddiocese.org.