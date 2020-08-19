The Victoria’s Secret at the Bangor Mall has closed permanently. The chain’s website no longer lists the Bangor location, and the store’s Bangor Mall location was gated off Wednesday with the Victoria’s Secret lettering removed.

L Brands, the lingerie chain’s parent company, announced in May that it expected to close more than 250 Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide.





An L Brands spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday about the Bangor store. Calls to employees at the Bangor location were not answered. The phone number listed for the Bangor location has been disconnected.

Though Victoria’s Secret at the Bangor Mall closed in mid-March alongside all the stores in the Bangor Mall as the coronavirus pandemic began, it and several other mall stores did not reopen immediately once the mall reopened on June 1, according to the Bangor Mall’s Facebook page.

There is one remaining Victoria’s Secret store in the state, at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

L Brands is also the parent company for the Bath & Body Works chain, which still lists its Bangor Mall location on its website. The Bangor Mall’s website, however, lists the store as temporarily closed.

Another Bangor Mall store, Lane Bryant, closed in July, as did the Lane Bryant in Augusta as part of that chain’s bankruptcy.

The Bangor Mall has been shedding retail tenants for some time, and its assessed value has fallen in recent years. The mall’s New York-based owners this year challenged the city’s appraisal of the property, arguing that its tax bill for last year should be almost two-thirds lower.

With brick-and-mortar retail taking hits both from the coronavirus pandemic and consumers’ shift to online shopping, the city of Bangor is considering a new plan for its shopping district that includes the Bangor Mall that would allow non-retail businesses to move into vacant properties in the area.