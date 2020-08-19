AUBURN — Corporate Partners for a Hunger-Free Maine is a group of socially responsible corporations and their corporate foundations that support Good Shepherd Food Bank in providing food to more than 500 partner agencies throughout Maine.

“Through monetary gifts and/or food donations in the last year, more than 100 corporate partners have helped Good Shepherd Food Bank provide more than 20 million meals to Mainers struggling with hunger,” stated Erin Peck Yarema, director of major and planned giving for the Food Bank. Partner agencies include food pantries, meal sites, shelters, schools, after-school programs, senior programs, health centers and other community organizations.





Here are Good Shepherd Food Bank’s 2020 transformational and visionary Corporate Partners for a Hunger-Free Maine:

Transformational Partner

Hannaford Supermarkets

Visionary Partner

Bangor Savings Bank

Emera Maine

Feeding America

Hannaford Charitable Foundation

Oakhurst Dairy

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s/Albertson’s Companies Foundation

Target

TD Charitable Foundation

Trader Joe’s

Walmart and Walmart Foundation

Corporate partners also demonstrate their support by matching employee gifts and/or employee hours, as well as volunteering at our distribution centers in Auburn and Hampden.



For more information, please visit www.feedingmaine.org.