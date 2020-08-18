Fans will not be permitted to attend New England Patriots games through September due to the team’s coronavirus concerns, the football team announced Tuesday.

A brief statement on the National Football League franchise’s website said that New England’s home opener on Sept. 13 and its game on Sept. 27 will be played before an empty Gillette Stadium.





“Gillette Stadium fully supports the state’s position and this decision in the interest of public safety. We would have welcomed the opportunity to host fans in August and September, but are hopeful to do so later in the season,” according to the notice.

Team officials consulted with Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board before making the decision.

The New England Revolution Major League Soccer team’s next three home matches on Aug. 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 2 will also be played without fans in the stands, according to the notice.