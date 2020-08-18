ORONO, Maine — More than 4,700 households in Orono and neighboring communities are without power after a car accident interrupted service Tuesday morning, according to initial reports from Versant Power.

Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.





This is the third time in less than a week that a power outage has occurred in the area. On Monday, more than 5,000 households were without power after a car hit a utility pole in Bradley.

Four days prior on Aug. 13, a piece of road machinery hit utility equipment, causing a power outage in Orono that affected more than 4,300 households — primarily surrounding the University of Maine.

The company is reminding people to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line and urges drivers to slow down or move over and change lanes if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

People can get more information about active outages via the company’s live power outage map.