ORONO, Maine — More than 5,000 households in Orono, Old Town and Alton areas were without power Monday morning after a car hit a utility pole in Bradley, according to Versant Power.

An estimated 5,807 households in the Penobscot region were affected.





Crews fixed the majority of outages after it was first reported around 6:30 a.m., although the company is still working to restore power to about 700 households.

Power should be fully restored by 10 a.m., according to Versant Power.

An outage caused by damaged equipment hit the same area three days ago, wiping out power for more than 4,300 households — primarily surrounding the University of Maine.

The company is reminding the public not to touch downed power lines or trees in contact with a downed line.

Information about the outage is available via the company’s live outage map.