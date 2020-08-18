NORTHEAST HARBOR — Calling all artists to submit work for this year’s rescheduled Mount Desert Island Open. There are still a few open spots! Come be part of a non-juried art exposition, now in its 20th consecutive year at Shaw Jewelry in Northeast Harbor. All artists are invited to participate.

Criteria for inclusion: a close association with Mount Desert Island, and an item you would like to share with the community. Paintings, prints, sculpture, photography and un-categorized are all welcomed. Professional or amateur, novice or trained, it is always a varied and surprising collection.The exhibition will begin Sept. 10 and end Oct. 2. To sign up, please contact the gallery: info@shawjewelry.com, or call us at 207-276-5000. It’s first come, first served, with room for about 40 participants.