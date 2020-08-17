PORTLAND — Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., who arrived in Maine this spring to assist with Hispanic Ministry, will lead a Spanish Holy Hour every other Friday evening at Sacred Heart Church, located on 65 Mellen Street in Portland, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The next gathering is this Friday, Aug. 21. All are welcome to attend the service, which will include adoration, prayer, the rosary, music, and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Songs and prayers will be done in Spanish. To make a prayer intention in advance, call 207-653-5609. Those in attendance must wear masks.

In addition, Spanish Masses will be celebrated every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church. To this point during the pandemic, the 12:30 p.m. Mass had also included French and English translations. From this point forward, the 12:30 p.m. Mass will only be conducted in Spanish. The 10:30 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart will now be celebrated in English and French.





A Spanish Mass is also celebrated and live-streamed from the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul each Saturday evening at 6 p.m. on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME), website (https://princeofpeace.me), and YouTube channel. Participants are allowed to attend the Mass in person after registering at www.princeofpeace.me.

The Holy Hour and Masses are organized by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Hispanic Ministry. Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, of which Sacred Heart Church is a part, is the home for Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area, serving people from 12 Spanish-speaking countries through a variety of events like Bible study in Spanish, Mass in Spanish, Holy Hours in Spanish, and special retreats. In addition, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic provides countless community programs, social justice presentations, and workshops for local residents, including Catholic Charities Refugee & Immigration Services. The parish’s food pantry distributes close to 3,000 pounds of food each week.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Sister Patricia Pora at 207-615-2522 or Fr. Sevigny at 207-777-1200.