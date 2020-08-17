ELLSWORTH — Live theater comes to the banks of the Union River and only at The Union River Lobster Pot.

P.J. Keenan, Robin Veysey, Benjamin Carter and Brent Hutchins bring a Downeast spin to great moments from the Bard’s greatest plays.





“We know understandin’ him can be quite hahd, so we’ve done our own Downeast translation of several of his scenes to help you all get the gist of what he really means,” says translator/director/actor Brent Hutchins.

Scene selections include William Shakespeare’s King Lear, Merchant Of Venice, Hamlet, Julius Caesar, Romeo and Juliet, especially Henry VI’s St. Crispin’s Day Pep Talk!

Four shows only!

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. and

Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person and need to be purchased in advance at www.grandonline.org. Seating is limited to 40 patrons. Dinner may be purchased separately on the evening of the show.