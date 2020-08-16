24 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,168. Of those, 3,747 have been confirmed positive, while 421 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (4), Kennebec (1), Knox (2), Oxford (1), Penobscot (8), Somerset (1) and York (5) counties, state data show.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 127. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 400 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, nine people are currently hospitalized, with two in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 8 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,624. That means there are 417 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 401 on Saturday.

—“The spread of COVID-19 this spring prodded a Guilford textile mill to act quickly for its own fiscal health. Duvaltex shifted production priorities from furniture textiles to a range of advanced technical fabrics designed to meet the clothing needs of front-line health care workers as they battle the pandemic.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“Bristol Seafood in Portland saw much of its food service business shrink when the pandemic limited or closed restaurants, but it found a boon in expanding its line of quick-to-prepare meals as more people cooked at home.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“Convincing fidgety children to do anything can be a challenge. When it comes to wearing masks, especially as the school year nears, getting your kids to don face coverings is a matter of public health. Even if your children don’t seem sick, it is essential that they wear masks because they are likely not to show symptoms even if they are infected, according to Noah Nesin, vice president of the board of directors of the Maine Public Health Association. Like all of us, though, children aren’t used to wearing masks. Here’s how to get your kids to wear a mask properly.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

—“While Maine and the Canadian province of New Brunswick share many attributes — including more than 200 miles of border — the coronavirus has followed sharply different courses in the two places.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 5,379,914 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 169,745 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.