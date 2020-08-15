This story will be updated.

Another Maine has died and 29 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.





Saturday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,144. Of those, 3,726 have been confirmed positive, while 418 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (9), Oxford (1), Penobscot (8), Piscataquis (5), Somerset (1) and York (3) counties, state data show.

One new death was reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 127. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 401 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,616. That means there are 401 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 385 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 2,323 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday, there were 210,200 negative test results out of 215,545 overall. Just under 2.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,122 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 575, 170 and 684 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (47), Hancock (40), Kennebec (171), Knox (27), Lincoln (35), Oxford (57), Piscataquis (11), Sagadahoc (58), Somerset (36), Waldo (62) and Washington (14) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,314,116 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 168,458 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.