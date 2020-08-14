The New Balance factories in Norridgewock and Skowhegan have closed on Friday for the second time since the pandemic began due to employees testing positive for COVID 19, WABI-TV reported.

The company said the most recent case is the first involving a Maine associate. The facilities were briefly shut down in early July as a precaution after an employee showed symptoms similar to those seen with coronavirus, according to various news reports.

The athletic footwear manufacturer had furloughed some of its workers and reduced salaries of some of its senior-level associates due to the economic impact of COVID-19 in early April, Maine Public reported.

The factories closed on Friday to allow for extra cleaning of both facilities.