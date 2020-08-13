AUGUSTA, Maine — An effort to repeal the use of ranked-choice voting in Maine presidential elections still does not have enough signatures to make the November ballot, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap ruled in a decision that would ensure the method’s use in this election. Dunlap determined the Maine Republican Party-led effort only clawed back an additional 79 signatures after a Cumberland County Superior Court judge ordered him to review the signatures, according to a Wednesday decision. That put the total collected valid signatures at 61,292, less than 2,000 short of the threshold needed to make the ballot.

The decision is subject to the court’s approval. Time is short because ballots need to be printed in the next two weeks. Had the referendum gathered enough signatures, it would have blocked the voting method’s use in the election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and put a question to repeal the law on the ballot alongside them.

Jason Savage, the executive director of the Maine Republican Party, said he would have been “naive” to expect Dunlap to reverse his ruling, citing his Democratic affiliation.

“We are fighting for valid signatures that never should have been discounted,” he said.

Almost 11,300 signatures remained invalid, with roughly a third being discounted because they were not certified by the registrar as belonging to a registered voter within a municipality, according to Dunlap’s office. Republicans argued the state made tabulation errors and made improper claims of material alterations that account for hundreds of signatures they deem valid. Dunlap agreed with the former reason, resulting in the additional 79 signatures.

But Dunlap dismissed other claims, including one instance in which the Maine GOP tried to deliver additional petitions after the June 15 deadline. Savage said a secretary of state employee told him on the day the petitions were due — the first time an attempt was made to submit the additional petitions — to keep them in case they needed more valid signatures.

The employee disputed that, saying she advised Savage to keep any late petitions he received in case he wished to argue that he had the right to submit them. Petitioners “made no such argument but simply attempted to deliver the petitions to our office” on Aug. 5, Dunlap wrote.

Savage said Thursday he was not involved in the legal reasoning around attempting to submit the petitions past the deadline, but said any efforts were made in “good faith.”

The voting method was expanded to presidential contests last year by the Democratic-led Maine Legislature during a special session. Gov. Janet Mills declined to sign the law, but she allowed it to take effect without her signature in January to keep it from affecting the March presidential primaries.

The effort would have brought Maine’s third referendum on ranked-choice voting in four years. Republicans have led the resistance to the method