It’s only about three weeks until Labor Day, which is hard to believe — but then again, with how amazingly hot most of the state has been this summer, perhaps the summer vibes will continue well into September. Given how important being outside is to our health and safety during these weird pandemic times, let’s hope for such an outcome.

On Friday night, Roots, Rhythm & Dub play at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, reggae band Catchavibe plays at the Thompson’s Point weekly Pic-nic-ette in Portland (bring money for food trucks!) and at Somerset Abbey in Madison, comedian Bob Marley does two outdoor shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts a comedy night featuring Maine comedians Ian Stuart, Kelly Ryder, James Theberge, Pat Bolduc and Sam Pelletier; pod seating is available online. Also on Saturday, there’s live jazz on the Village Green in Camden starting at 1 p.m; Will Bradford and Sparksea play at 7 p.m. at Thresher’s Brewing; and Chris Ross plays at Strong Brewing in Sedgwick.

Elsewhere, Saturday is Pet Day at Fort Knox State Historic Site in Prospect, where people are encouraged to bring their pets and check the organizations that will have booths set up; it’s free with admission. And on both Saturday and Sunday, the Winter Harbor Music Festival will present two choreographed, fully orchestrated performances of the opera “La Serva Pedrona,” outdoors on Prospect Harbor; performances are at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets are just $10.

On TV this weekend: On Friday, Apple TV+ premieres “Boys State,” a gripping new documentary about a high school political experiment, and “Ted Lasso,” a comedy series about an American football coach coaching soccer in the U.K., starring Jason Sudeikis. Disney+ also has a new kid’s movie, “The One and Only Ivan,” going up on Friday. On Sunday, HBO premieres “Lovecraft Country,” a horror series produced by Jordan Peele.