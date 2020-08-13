Another 21 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,089. Of those, 3,679 have been confirmed positive, while 410 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 4,068, down from 4,070, meaning there was an increase of 19 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 126. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 395 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care and three on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 13 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,592. That means there are 371 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up/down from 365 on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Maine’s public universities are canceling fall and spring breaks this academic year and restricting out-of-state travel for students as part of an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading on campus. They’ll also reduce fall room and board costs for students living in university residence halls.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“Maine continued to see new jobless claims slide last week, but they still remain higher than those seen before the coronavirus pandemic.” — Christopher Burns, BDN

—“While Maine and the Canadian province of New Brunswick share many attributes — including more than 200 miles of border — the coronavirus has followed sharply different courses in the two places.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“Two students at Foxcroft Academy have tested positive for the coronavirus, and they had participated in the Dover-Foxcroft school’s preseason athletic workouts before the school called them off Tuesday, according to the academy’s head of school.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“It has been a different type of summer for the University of Maine’s fall sports coaches, who have had their seasons pushed back until spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have had to recruit from home because the NCAA banned in-person recruiting on March 13.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“On March 10, when Maine resident and motel owner Linda York Cook traveled to Japan to attend her son’s wedding, she thought she would be back home by mid-April. But that was before the global COVID-19 pandemic brought international air and marine traffic to a near standstill, leaving many travelers stranded while trying to find alternate ways to get home. Now, more than five months later — and after multiple flight cancellations, medical complications from her diabetes, and countless conversations about logistics with her husband, who in her absence has been managing their Guilford motel by himself — Cook may finally be coming home.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

As of Thursday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 5,240,650 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 166,956 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.