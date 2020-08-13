This story will be updated.

Another 21 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.





Thursday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,089. Of those, 3,679 have been confirmed positive, while 410 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (6), Hancock (3), Penobscot (3), Piscataquis (2), Sagadahoc (1), Somerset (2) and York (1) counties, state data show. Information about where another case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total to 4,068, down from 4,070, meaning there was an increase of 19 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 126. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 395 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 13 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,592. That means there are 371 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up/down from 365 on Wednesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,284 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Thursday, there have been 205,194 negative test results out of 211,039 overall. Just under 2.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,103 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 570, 156 and 680 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (33), Franklin (45), Hancock (40), Kennebec (171), Knox (27), Lincoln (35), Oxford (55), Piscataquis (6), Sagadahoc (57), Somerset (35), Waldo (62) and Washington (13) counties. Information about where another case was reported wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 5,197,749 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 166,038 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.