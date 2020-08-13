BELFAST — Registration is open for an online nonviolent communication program, Teaching from the Heart, at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The three-day professional development program for educators, teachers and those working with preschool-third grade children runs Aug. 24-26 from 9-11:30 a.m. The cost is $125 (need-based scholarships available). More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

Instructor Gina Simm has taught in early childhood education for over 30 years. Her background in Montessori education and children’s theater launched her into the world of public schools, where she spent most of her career as a first grade teacher (including a year spent teaching English in China). Simm worked closely with Miki Kashtan, a co-founder of Bay Area Nonviolent Communication. Simm’s knowledge of nonviolent communication has transformed her classroom into a place where systems of the heart create a child-centered environment for moving through conflict. Simm lives in the Pioneer Valley Cohousing Community in Amherst, Massachusetts. More information about her work is online.





Participants in the Hutchinson Center online course will learn how to manage classrooms and learning environments with a practical, simple curriculum based on Simm’s book, “Heart to Heart: Three Systems for Staying Connected (A Manual for Parents and Teachers)”. Skills that help maintain the heart-to-heart connections that support children’s ability to self-regulate and improve their emotional intelligence are at the core of this course. Participants will also learn how to use children’s literature to teach principles of nonviolent communication.

The emotional implications of the COVID-19 pandemic will require teachers to think in new ways in order to support their students. The reliable systems taught by Simm will provide participants with empathetic training to help children transition back into the classroom.

Participants will earn a UMaine certificate in nonviolent communication, and 0.7 CEU/7 contact hours are available. Reliable internet is required for all participants.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Michelle Patten, michelle.patten@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. More information about upcoming UMaine professional development programs, registration and need-based scholarship applications are online.