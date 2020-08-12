Virtual event for October also under consideration

AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) anticipates celebrating its 2020 graduates during Commencement on May 8, 2021. Due to the pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, the traditional in-person Commencement in May 2020 had been postponed to Oct. 3, 2020. The continued limits on large gatherings has required a rescheduling of the in-person event or a virtual alternative. The University is seeking input from its graduates regarding these options. A final decision will be made once this feedback is received.

This past May, UMA paid tribute to its graduating students with online celebration pages that allowed graduates to share their stories, thanks, and inspirations for the future through video stories or photos posted on a special webpage, uma.edu/2020grads.For updates on UMA’s 2020 Commencement plans, visit uma.edu/commencement.