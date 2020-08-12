CAMDEN — The Town of Camden and Camden National Bank are sponsoring Camden Summer Sounds, an outdoor concert by The Right Track Band Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, at the Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road.

Working in accordance with the latest state public safety mandates, the event will offer safely distanced assigned spaces for 100 concertgoers on the hill facing the lodge. The popular Right Track Band will perform on the deck from 3 to 5 p.m. Attendees should bring their own lawn seating (lawn chairs or blanket) and a picnic to enjoy great live, local music.





Tickets — $10/ $25 for a family of three or more – are limited, and advance purchase is required. Tickets may be purchased online at camdenoperahouse.com; or by calling the Camden Opera House box office at 207-236-3154. Face coverings are required for admission.

“This is a labor of love on behalf of the Town of Camden, the Snow Bowl, the Opera House, and some wonderful volunteers,” said COH Manager Dave Morrison. “We all wanted to give the town one last gift of fun and music before the summer was over.”

The Right Track is a high energy 11-piece band with a big sound and reputation of being one of the best dance bands in the area. There will be all sorts of great music, from swing to blues to R&B and pop. There also will be food to fuel the fun, as the Big T Snack Shack truck will be on hand.

For more information, please go to https://camdenoperahouse.thundertix.com/events/173831.