On Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m., the Belfast Free Library and Friends of Sears Island will co-host a virtual presentation with Seth Benz titled “Dust Off Your Binoculars, Fall Bird Migration is Upon Us!” Shorebirds, hawks, seaducks, gannets, songbirds: autumn’s southbound parade is one of nature’s finest spectacles. This presentation will cover the beauty and basics of fall bird migration, including where, when, and how to pay attention. The program will be offered live via Zoom. To register for this program visit belfastlibrary.org/events.

Benz is the director of bird ecology at Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park. He has lived on a seabird island, counted hawks from a mountain top, caught peregrine falcons on an east coast barrier island and introduced thousands of people to the pleasures of birds and birding.



For more information about the Belfast Free Library, visit www.belfastlibrary.org. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out www.friendsofsearsisland.org.