Southern Maine should expect abnormally hot temperatures on Tuesday, particularly in parts of Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec and Oxford counties.

The National Weather Service office in Gray has a heat advisory in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday for those areas, according to its website.

”There are two main concerns tomorrow: widespread heat and humidity and a chance for showers and thunderstorms,” according to the weather forecast. “Tomorrow should be the warmest day of this most recent stretch of hot and humid weather. Broad high pressure over the eastern U.S. will allow temperatures to rise into the lower to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon with dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This will lead to heat index values above 95 degrees for much of the region and a heat advisory has been issued for those areas.”

Some areas of southern New Hampshire will have temperatures close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the forecast.





The weather service has tips to keep healthy and safe during hot spells:



— Drink lots of water to stave off dehydration. Keep your pets well-watered also.

— Stay in air conditioned areas.

— Check in with any elderly family or neighbors.

— Dress appropriately, with light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

— Wear sunscreen.

— Postpone unnecessary outdoor activities (if possible).

Temperatures should drop to milder levels as Wednesday progresses, according to the forecast.