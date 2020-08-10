PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH – The Maine Community Foundation has launched the Conservation for All and the Maine Land Protection grant programs to support organizations and projects in Maine dedicated to helping Maine people access and connect to the outdoors.

The Conservation for All grant program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and our land and water. The Maine Land Protection grant program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easement projects. “The Maine outdoors is a uniquely special place, and we believe all of us should feel welcome to enjoy and connect with all it has to offer,” says MaineCF Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl.

Deadline for applications is Oct. 15. Guidelines and application can be found at www.mainecf.org. Contact Drummond-Bahl if you have questions, by e-mail at mbahl@mainecf.org or phone, toll-free, at 877-700-6800.

The community foundation will host an information session on Monday, Sept. 14, noon to 1:30 p.m.. Details will be posted here: https://www.mainecf.org/apply-for-a-grant/available-grants-deadlines/conservation-for-all/.





In 2018, MaineCF received a bequest which made it possible to reexamine and redesign its grantmaking approach to land conservation. The two new funds replace the Fund for Maine Land Conservation, which awarded nearly 200 grants totaling $889,768 since its start in the early 1990s.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.