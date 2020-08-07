PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election officially opened the campaign’s Presque Isle office on Friday, Aug. 7.

After brief remarks from Assistant Maine House Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, who is running for Maine Senate, Trump campaign senior adviser John Pence spoke to a crowd of more than two dozen people who gathered at the campaign’s office at 187 State St.

Pence praised local campaign workers, many of whom have gone from door to door to speak with voters, and spoke of Trump as a candidate who will help boost the economies of states like Maine and promote policies that are “America first for every American.”

“Before this pandemic arrived, our president’s pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-American policies helped Maine see their lowest unemployment rate of 2.9 percent,” said Pence, who is the nephew of Vice President Mike Pence. “We can’t go back to before. Trump will do good on his promise to put Americans first.”





Other Republicans in attendance were Joseph Underwood, who is running to replace Stewart in House District 147; Sue Bernard, candidate for District 149; and Kevin Bushey, candidate for District 151.

Pence plans to be in Bangor at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, to launch the campaign’s field office at 689 Hogan Road.