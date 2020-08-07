EAST MILLINOCKET — Does COVID-19 have you feeling down, are you out of work or just looking for a change? How about trying something new? Ever thought about going to college, but wondered if it was right for you, you are not alone. That is why the University of Maine System offers Osher New Beginnings Scholarships — to encourage Maine people of all ages to try college.

The University of Maine at Augusta is now accepting new scholarship requests for fall 2020. The Osher New Beginnings Scholarship covers one college course, including tuition, fees, books, and required materials. There’s no catch. We just want to give you the chance to see if now is the right time for you to start down that new path. But, we don’t want you to worry about paying for a course just to give something a try.

You may qualify for an Osher New Beginnings Scholarship if you:

● are a Maine resident,

● have earned a high school diploma or equivalent,

● are a first time student or have not attended college in at least three years,

● have 30 or fewer college credit hours, and

● commit to completing a college course.

Eligible courses are available from the University of Maine at Augusta’s, Katahdin Higher Education Center and Online. Interested students must complete the Osher New Beginnings Scholarship request form with the help of the advisor, Deb Rountree, M.Ed of KHEC. So, why not step foot on that new path? What do you have to lose? You could certainly have a lot to gain.





The Katahdin Higher Education Center is a partnership of Eastern Maine Community College and University of Maine at Augusta, providing local services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance programs offered by the campuses, which allows students access to over 100 certificate and degree programs from Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Maine at Augusta. Students access the resources of campuses while studying online, at their local Center, sites in Lincoln or Sherman or by pursuing a mix of online, Zoom and traditional instruction while staying close to home. The center also offers HiSet prep classes as well as testing for the HiSet diploma. The Katahdin Higher Education Center also offers customized employee training services to businesses in the region as a resource for workforce development. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at 1 Dirigo Dr., East Millinocket, Maine. More information is available by calling 207-746-5741 or visiting our Facebook page. Call now to get started with fall 2020 courses!