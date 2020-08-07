BELFAST – Belfast Maskers are continuing their season in August, despite this summer’s challenges, with a presentation of “Five Socially-distanced Comedies” outside of the Basil Burwell Community Theater.

On the evenings of Aug. 22, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m., and on Aug. 23 & 30 at 2 p.m., performances will take place on the front lawn of the theater at 17 Court Street, Belfast. The street in front of the theater will be closed to traffic during performances so that audience members can be seated 6 feet apart. Family members and patrons that arrive together may sit together. Masks are required for entry, but may be removed when seated.

The plays will be directed by Belfast Maskers Artistic Director Meg Nickerson and veteran Masker Greg Marsanskis. Nickerson says “I felt our community needed a respite from everything negative happening in the world today and our board of directors agreed. We all wanted everyone to feel safe, so I chose five, short, 2-person one-act plays that could be performed outside. Each play has been staged so the actors can be 6-feet apart (except for performers who are married or a friend “pod”).”

Audience members are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch, dinner or snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during and in between the plays. Bathroom facilities inside the building will be available before and after the plays, will be sanitized after each use, and hand sanitizer will be available.





Only 40 tickets will be sold per show and must be purchased at www.BelfastMaskers.com. No tickets will be available at the “door”. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8.00 for children (under age 18). Some of the plays contain adult language and may not be appropriate for young children.

Performances will be canceled if there is rain.

Belfast Maskers is a 501(c)3 Non-profit. For more on this show, upcoming events and the renovations at the Basil Burwell Community Theater check out http://www.BelfastMaskers.com or like them on https://www.facebook.com/belfastmaskers/