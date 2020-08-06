Monday, Aug. 10, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom.

Agricultural practices have changed dramatically over the last century. Use of agrochemicals have become a focal point in modern crop production. In Sri Lanka, where agrochemicals are used extensively, approximately 20 percent of the people, including children, suffer from kidney dysfunction. While the mystery around the precise causes of this disease remains unsolved, Jayasundara’s studies point to a complex contaminant burden of the drinking water of the farmers, but mostly at levels considered safe for drinking.

In this talk Nishad Jayasundara, Ph.D., an assistant professor at University of Maine, Orono, and Fulbright recipient Emily Craig explore the link between drinking water and this mysterious kidney disease, as well as highlight a series of global health concerns linked to regulations on environmental contaminants, changing climate, and economic disparity providing a glimpse into the future struggles of water health around world.

To attend this free, live, online event, please pre-register and you will receive a zoom link before the event. https://mdibl.org/event/mdi-science-cafe-2020-07-27/





MDI Science Cafés are offered in fulfillment of the MDI Biological Laboratory’s mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from speakers about trends in science. Short presentations delivered in everyday language are followed by lively, informal discussion. The MDI Science Café series is held bimonthly throughout the summer. For more information, visit mdibl.org.