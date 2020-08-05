HOULTON, Maine — Monday started out just like any other day for junior golfers at the Houlton Community Golf Course, but all that changed quickly as word spread of a youngster’s historic shot.

Jacob Bushey, the 10-year-old son of Ryan and Kathy Bushey of Houlton, carded his first ever hole-in-one while golfing with his friends as part of the Junior Golf program at the course.

Bushey drove his tee shot on the eighth hole a distance of 131 yards from the green tees to the cup for a perfectly placed shot.

“I felt like I hit it well,” Bushey said. “But I was surprised that it was a hole-in-one.”





A golfer for the past four years, Bushey could not be certain that the ball went in because it was too far away, but he did see that the ball rolled a good distance toward the green.

Golfing with his friends Gavin Bell, Jack Hodgkins and Mason White, the quartet rushed to the hole and their anticipation built as they reached the flag. When he reached the flag, there sitting neatly in the bottom of the cup was his ball.

“I was so excited I started running around screaming, ‘YESSSSSSS!,” Bushey said. “I really wish my dad had been with me.”

Course Superintendent Mike Fleming said Tuesday that he believed Bushey was the youngest player to accomplish the feat at the club in the past 25 years.

Story by Joseph L. Cyr, Houlton Pioneer Times.