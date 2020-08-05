Concord Coach Lines will resume bus service throughout the Northeast later this month.

The regional bus service has not operated since March 27, when it shut down after a former passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. The company said Wednesday it will again offer bus service on Aug. 16.

“We are back in operation because we believe we can do so safely,” Benjamin Blunt, vice president of Concord Coach Lines, said in a Wednesday morning statement. “Safety has always been our primary concern, but now that must include health safety and we’ve instituted strict protocols and new measures with that specific mandate in mind.”

As part of the reopening, Concord Coach Lines is installing plexiglass shields at ticket counters, gates and around headrests on buses, instituting regular sanitation at terminals and on buses, using electrostatic foggers to spray buses, deploying “contactless” ticketing and requiring passengers to wear face coverings.





Concord Coach Lines offers daily service to and from Bangor, Portland, Boston’s South Station and Logan International Airport, as well as several towns along the Maine coast. Blunt said it will offer fewer runs than before the pandemic. The bus line’s service to New York City will not resume later this month.

Prior to the pandemic, Concord Coach Lines had reported a 50 percent increase in Maine ridership over the past decade, with more than 640,000 people in the state riding its buses in 2018.