Tropical Storm Isaias is heading toward Maine. It’s expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and an isolated risk for tornadoes.

There is a tropical storm warning for parts of Maine and all of New Hampshire through Wednesday morning. The rest of Maine is under a tropical storm watch.

For now, we are in the calm before the storm. Tuesday starts with extra cloud cover, with a chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Conditions become more intense late Tuesday evening. Here are the details:





Timing: 8 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: All of Maine and New Hampshire.

Winds: Wind gusts will be in the 40 to 60 mph range. Downed tree limbs and power outages are likely.

Flooding: Expect heavy rainfall late Tuesday night. This will lead to a flash flooding threat, especially in the mountains. There is a flash flood watch in effect for Oxford, Franklin and Somerset counties, along with much of New Hampshire. Total rainfall will likely range from 1 to 3 inches, but lower along the coast.

Tornadoes: There is an isolated risk for tornadoes Tuesday night with the thunderstorms.

The timing and strength of Isaias as it moves into our region will affect exactly what we see from the storm, but there is potential for power outages and flooding as the storm approaches.

The weather will calm down Wednesday morning. Expect some sun and highs in the low 80s.