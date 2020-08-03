The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as 15 more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday.

Monday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,970. Of those, 3,541 have been confirmed positive, while 429 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Cumberland (7), Kennebec (2), Penobscot (2), Sagadahoc (1) and York counties (3), state data show.

The agency revised Sunday’s cumulative total to 3,955, down from 3,958, meaning there was a net increase of 12 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved a resident of Cumberland County, bringing the statewide death toll to 124. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 389 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, nine more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,396. That means there are 450 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 448 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 2,215 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 174,978 negative test results out of 180,549 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recent Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,058 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 69 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 548, 150 and 658 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (32), Franklin (45), Hancock (34), Kennebec (169), Knox (26), Lincoln (34), Oxford (55), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (51), Somerset (34), Waldo (62) and Washington (9) counties. Information about where another two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,668,406 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 154,860 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.