Out of 285 schools in Maine, just one has been tested for cancer-causing radon within the past five years as recommended by the federal government, according to a review by the state that it completed at the request of the Bangor Daily News. Federal and state public health experts recommend that schools test every room that has contact with the ground with each test typically costing $20 to $50. See if your school has had a test done.
Erin Rhoda is editor of Maine Focus, a journalism and community engagement initiative by the Bangor Daily News. More by Erin Rhoda