Coping with current events and the pandemic has brought daily stress, anxiety and social distancing to our lives. Chronic stress can lead to numerous health and mental problems. Join this free virtual group session hosted by Melissa Violette, Music Therapy Director at Birch Bay Village, to learn stress management techniques and ways to incorporate self-care into your daily life. Music listening & sound-scaping, imagery, breath work, muscle relaxation exercises, and mindfulness meditation will be part of the experience. For more information and to sign up, please visit: https://www.mdihospital.org/news/free-telehealth-music-therapy-support-groups/

To sign up please contact Melissa Violette directly at mviolette@birchbayvillage.us