AUGUSTA — The Adjutant General for Maine, Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham, is pleased to announce the promotion of Diane L. Dunn, of Newburgh, to the rank of brigadier general. Dunn, the assistant adjutant general of the Maine Army National Guard, was promoted from colonel to brigadier general in a 3 p.m. ceremony on July 30 at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta.

The event was both a socially-distanced in-person ceremony and a streamed broadcast for family, friends and National Guard members. Dunn becomes the first female general officer in the 200-year history of the Maine Army National Guard.

During the ceremony, former Army Lt. Col. Dr. Robert F. Danner joined virtually from Houghton, N.Y., to administer the oath of office to Dunn. The tradition held a special meaning to both Dunn and Danner, as Danner originally administered the oath to Dunn at Houghton College when she first commissioned 32 years ago.

Dunn, 54, started her career in 1988 as a second lieutenant and initially served as a freight movement officer with the 3620th Transportation Detachment, in Augusta.





Throughout her career that has spanned over three decades, Dunn has held many leadership positions. She has served as company commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 286th Supply Services Battalion in Bangor, battalion commander of the 240th Regional Training Institute while it was in Augusta, battalion commander of the 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in both Bangor and Afghanistan, and brigade commander of the 120th Regional Support Group in Bangor. She was the first female to command a brigade in the Maine Army National Guard.

Dunn has also completed several key staff and special staff positions to include joint regional exercise branch chief for the U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colo., the multi-state planner for a regional emergency management exercise; and Maine National Guard Army Chief of Staff for the past four years.

During her remarks, Dunn thanked family, friends, fellow Soldiers and retirees for the support and mentorship provided to her during her career.

“It has been an incredible honor to have such outstanding support throughout every facet of my career,” said Dunn. “I am proud to be a member of Maine Army National Guard and I am truly humbled to continue to work with, and lead, so many dedicated Soldiers.”

Dunn highlighted lessons she learned for each decade she’s served in the Army, and reflected on the people and events that helped shape her life and career leading to her current position.

After her remarks, she received her first salute as a general officer from her son, Pvt. Marcus Dunn, a newly-enlisted infantryman in the Maine Army National Guard.

Brig. Gen. Dunn holds master’s degrees from both the University of Maine and the U.S. Army War College.

Her awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak-leaf-clusters.