Elias Veilleux of Orono was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2019. Veilleux, the child of Marc J. Veilleux and Jennifer L. Pickard of Orono, is a 2019 graduate of Orono High School and is a first-year at Bates.

Cedarville (Ohio) University student Virginia Erlanson of Orland, who is majoring in criminal justice, was named to the dean’s honor list for spring 2020.

Emma Aileen Barnett of Bangor has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina for attaining a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester. Barnett is majoring in microbiology, made the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

McKenzie Hope Lower of Bangor has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. Lower is majoring in nursing.





Blake DeBolt Bourassa of Bangor officially received a bachelor of science Cum Laude in biochemistry from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont on Saturday, May 2.

Sarah Bethany Couture of Hampden was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.

Five students from the area were named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston: Madison Culina of Orono; Kathryn Higgins of Hermon; Emily Hussey of Alton; Patrick Lee of Bangor; and Braylee Wardwell of Stetson.

Zachary Laplant, of Glenburn has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Christina Wicker of Orono has earned a bachelor of science, business-healthcare management from Western Governors University (WGU), an online institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah.