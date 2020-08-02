A Corinna woman was killed Saturday night in an ATV crash in Lincoln that was one of several emergencies to which Maine game wardens responded.

Shannon Brewer was driving a 2020 Can Am Maverick 1000 side by side ATV with owner Michael Martin about 8:30 p.m. on the Pierce Webber Road when she lost control and skidded more than 50 feet before rolling the machine against a tree alongside the trail, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the warden service.

Brewer was pinned between the tree and the ATV. Martin, who was unable to free her, called 911. She died at the scene and was taken to Lampson Funeral Home in Lincoln.

The accident remains under investigation but excessive speed, inexperience and possibly alcohol are factors in the crash, Latti said Sunday.





In a separate incident, three kayakers were rescued from the south branch of the Dead River after calling for help about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kelly Dymond, 41 of Turner, Kristin Schrepper, 32 of Rumford, and Sylvie Long, 48 of Lewiston, started kayaking down the Dead River from Coplin Plantation with the intent of kayaking to Flagstaff Lake. As they neared the lake — where the river becomes extremely shallow and rocky — they were unable to paddle in the shallow river and had to drag their kayaks over the rocks down the river, Latti said.

As darkness began to fall, the kayakers became more exhausted and called 911. Dispatchers were able to pinpoint their GPS location through the cell phone that made the call. Game Warden Scott Stevens contacted them by phone and directed them to travel downstream to where a power line crosses the river. Stevens accessed the river by the powerline, then walked upstream until he met the kayakers.

The game warden assisted the kayakers off the river, then gave them a ride to their truck, Latti said. They did not need medical attention.

Also on Saturday, a Portland man had to be carried from the summit of Tumbledown Mountain in Weld down the Brook Trail after he injured his ankle.

Rescuers started hiking to the summit of Tumbledown at 6:15 p.m., according to Latti. They stabilized Thomas’ ankle, placed him in a carrying litter, and carried him down the mountain, reaching the base at about 10:30 p.m. Thomas was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

In Standish a 22-year-old local man suffered hip and leg injuries when the ATV he was driving crashed and rolled over. Olson Staples was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV on a trail behind the Milt Brown Road with Mariah Folsom, 22, of Steep Falls, riding as his passenger. While traveling on the trail, the throttle on the ATV became stuck and they traveled approximately 100 yards before the ATV crashed.

Both Staples and Folsom were wearing helmets. Staples suffered minor cuts and bruises. Folsom was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The incident remains under investigation, Latti said.

In a separate crash, two people were injured in an ATV crash in Kingsbury Plantation.

Game wardens learned of the crash about 12:45 p.m. when they stopped an ATV on a public way, which is illegal, Latti said. The rider said that he was headed to get his truck in order to reach his friends, who were injured in an ATV crash in an area where there was no cell phone service.

Wardens went to the crash site, where an ATV had rolled over and injured Sonya Oliver, 26 of Westport, Massachusetts, and Michael Menard, 25 of Tiverton, Rhode Island. Both had minor lacerations on their body and soreness in their ribs. They were treated on scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation.