The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

25 more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,937. Of those, 3,516 have been confirmed positive, while 421 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (8), Kennebec (3), Lincoln (1), Penobscot (1), Sagadahoc (4), Washington (1) and York (5) counties, state data show.





No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 123. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

As of Friday, 388 Mainers had been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people were currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 16 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,377. That means there are 437 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 428 on Friday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Congress ended the week without an agreement on a coronavirus aid package, leaving the economy without one key stimulus program and many Mainers wondering whether they will be able to pay rent or keep their businesses.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“As Maine’s wild blueberry growers step into overdrive to rake and process the state’s banner fruit over the coming weeks, they are also trying to quickly give coronavirus tests to the migrant workers who come from out-of-state each season to provide the industry with critical manual labor.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“The hospital closest to the tourist hot spot Acadia National Park is warning that there are likely undetected cases of the coronavirus in the area, which millions of travelers visit each year.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 4,579,761 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 153,642 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.