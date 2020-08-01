The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

25 more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,937. Of those, 3,516 have been confirmed positive, while 421 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (8), Kennebec (3), Lincoln (1), Penobscot (1), Sagadahoc (4), Washington (1) and York (5) counties, state data show.





No new deaths were reported on Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 123. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

As of Friday, 388 Mainers had been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people were currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 16 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,377. That means there are 437 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 428 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 2,195 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there were 170,066 negative test results out of 175,575 overall. Just under 3 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,047 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 68 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 550, 146 and 650 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (32), Franklin (45), Hancock (27), Kennebec (167), Knox (26), Lincoln (34), Oxford (54), Piscataquis (3), Sagadahoc (50), Somerset (34), Waldo (62) and Washington (8) counties. Information about where another two cases were reported wasn’t immediately available Saturday morning.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 4,566,275 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 153,391 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.