CAMDEN — The Camden Opera House is located at 29 Elm Street/Route 1. For tickets and more information, call 207-236-3154 or go to camdenoperahouse.com/shows.

Please note: As seating is so limited, we also plan to live-stream most of these concerts (Oshimas Saturday only) on Facebook, with donations to our Community Arts Fund encouraged.

Friday, Aug. 7

SoundCheck: Gentle Temper 7:30 p.m.





Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) re-opens with safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert series in the auditorium. Show features Gentle Temper, Maine indie folk duo nominated for Boston Music Awards’ New Artist and Folk Artist of the Year. Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

SOLD OUT: Friday, Aug. 14

SoundCheck: Chris Ross 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Show features Chris Ross, Hancock native and New England Music Awards-winning songwriter who pens hard-hitting stories of love, life and longing. Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Camden Summer Sounds 3-5 p.m.

The Town of Camden and sponsor Camden National offer an outdoor concert by The Right Track at the Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. Limited advance-only tickets: $10, $25 family of 3 or more, purchase online at camdenoperahouse.com or 236-3154. Defined safe distancing seating areas: sit on the grass or bring a lawn chair. Portable toilets on site. Face coverings required for admission.

SOLD OUT: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21 and 22

Oshima Brothers 7 p.m.

Two safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only shows at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Sean and Jamie Oshima offer harmony-rich blend of contemporary folk and acoustic pop. Tickets are $14 in advance, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 6:30 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. Rescheduled from this spring’s MaineMadeMusic series.

Friday, Aug. 28

SoundCheck: Peter Dembski 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Solo piano show by the first jazz musician to be awarded the Maine Arts Commission’s Fellowship in the Performing Arts. Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

Sunday, Aug. 30

The Literary Salon: Poetry With Strings Attached 2 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-hour Literary Salon in the auditorium. Maine poets Kristen Lindquist and Paul Corrigan read original poems that celebrate the people and landscape of Maine, interspersed with related musical pieces performed by violinist/guitarist Susan Ramsey and cellist Ruth Fogg. Advance tickets only, $5 (donation to Community Arts Fund), via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 1:30 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

Friday, Sept. 4

SoundCheck: Nikos Apollonio 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only Windjammer Weekend concert by Nick Apollonio, Midcoast multi-instrumentalist folk musician and fine instrument maker. Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

SOLD OUT: MaineMadeMusic: Luke & Will Mallett 7:30 p.m.

Leaders of the Mallett Brothers Band offer a safely distanced 40-seats/one-set-only acoustic concert in the auditorium of the Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. Advance tickets only, $25 via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154.

Friday, Sept. 11

SoundCheck: Mr. and Mrs. Garrett Soucy 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Show features acclaimed acoustic singer/songwriter trio. Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

Friday, Sept. 18

Songs for Hope 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents Maine singer/songwriters Caroline Cotter, Emilia Dahlin and Sara Hallie Richardson in safely distanced, 40-seats-only songwriters showcase to benefit New Hope for Women. Advance tickets only, $25 via camdenoperahouse.com or 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

Friday, Sept. 25

SoundCheck: The Clockworks Ensemble 7:30 p.m.

Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) presents safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Tom Luther’s latest group, a mixed ensemble of strings, brass and computer in 4-channel audio, presents program of original music titled “While You Were Out.” Advance tickets only, $10, via camdenoperahouse.com and 236-3154. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.

Ticket sales coming for: Friday, Nov. 13

SoundCheck: The Mark Tipton Trio 7:30 p.m.

Jazz returns to the Camden Opera House (29 Elm St.) stage with Mark Tipton on trumpet, Ryan Blotnick on guitar and Beau Lisy on drums. Safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium. Advance tickets only. Doors open 7 p.m., safety protocols (face coverings required) in place.