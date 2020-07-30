AUGUSTA, Maine — President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the November election could be delayed was dismissed out of hand on Thursday by Maine’s U.S. senators.

The Republican president has no power to delay the Nov. 3 presidential election. Elections are managed by states and federal law sets presidential elections on the first Tuesday of November in an 1845 law. It would require an act of Congress and there is little to no political will to do so.

On Thursday, the idea was floated by Trump in a tweet and then rejected out of hand by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, who told a reporter in his home state that the date is set in stone. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, responded by citing the constitutional provision that allows Congress to set the date for Election Day.

“President Trump does not have the authority to delay the November election, and I do not believe that Congress should do so,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who did not endorse Trump in 2016 but has not said whether she will vote for him in 2020.





Collins’ Democratic opponent in her nationally targeted bid for a fifth term, House Speaker Sara Gideon of Freeport, said in a tweet that it was clear Trump has not “learned his lesson.” That was a reference to a Collins quote to CBS News after she voted to acquit the president on impeachment charges in February.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said the Constitution gives the right to set elections to Congress and not the president because “the Founders feared a moment exactly like this one.”

A spokesperson for former state Rep. Dale Crafts of Lisbon, the Republican nominee to face U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Trump’s suggestion to delay the election is linked to unfounded claims that mail-in voting — which many states are expanding due to the coronavirus pandemic — opens elections to higher amounts of voter fraud. The Brookings Institution found less than 30 cases of fraudulent attempted mail-in voter fraud over a period of years in three states, all on the individual level.

Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — conduct elections fully by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Maine is among another tier of 29 states that allow voters to request an absentee ballot without citing a reason.

In Maine’s June 15 primaries, 39 percent of voters cast absentee ballots after a coordinated push from state, city and town officials amid the pandemic, according to Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s office. That is even higher than Maine’s typically high share of absentee voters. During the 2016 presidential election, 32 percent voted absentee.

Correction: An earlier version of this story assigned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California to the wrong party. She is a Democrat.