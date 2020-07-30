The Bangor Region YMCA, located at 172nd Street, Bangor, ME with phone number 207-941-2808, announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants. The Bangor Region YMCA does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Income Eligibility Guidelines

Effective from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021





Eligibility Scale for “FREE” Meals

Family Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 16,588 1,383 692 638 319 2 22,412 1,868 934 862 431 3 28,236 2,353 1,177 1,086 543 4 34,060 2,839 1,420 1,310 655 5 39,884 3,324 1,662 1,534 767 6 45,708 3,809 1,905 1,758 879 7 51,532 4,295 2,148 1,982 991 8 57,356 4,780 2,390 2,206 1,103 Each Additional Family Member 5,824 486 243 224 112

Eligibility Scale For “Reduced-Price” Meals

Family Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 23,606 1,968 984 908 454 2 31,894 2,658 1,329 1,227 614 3 40,182 3,349 1,675 1,546 773 4 48,470 4,040 2,020 1,865 933 5 56,758 4,730 2,365 2,183 1,092 6 65,046 5,421 2,711 2,502 1,251 7 73,334 6,112 3,056 2,821 1,411 8 81,622 6,802 3,401 3,140 1,570 Each Additional Family Member 8,288 691 346 319 160

Please Note: When determining income at the monthly level, please use the following criteria:

Weekly Income x 4.333 weeks Bi-weekly Income x 2.15 weeks

For further information on participating centers and/or homes, contact the above institution.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.