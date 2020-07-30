The Bangor Region YMCA, located at 172nd Street, Bangor, ME with phone number 207-941-2808, announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants.  The Bangor Region YMCA does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. 

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Income Eligibility Guidelines

Effective from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021

Eligibility Scale for “FREE” Meals

Family SizeAnnualMonthlyTwice Per MonthEvery Two WeeksWeekly
116,5881,383  692          638    319
222,4121,868  934          862    431
328,2362,3531,1771,086    543
434,0602,8391,4201,310    655
539,8843,3241,6621,534    767
645,7083,8091,9051,758    879
751,5324,2952,1481,982    991
857,3564,7802,3902,206  1,103
Each Additional Family Member5,824486243224112

Eligibility Scale For “Reduced-Price” Meals

Family SizeAnnualMonthlyTwice Per MonthEvery Two WeeksWeekly
123,6061,968  984  908  454
231,8942,6581,3291,227  614
340,1823,3491,6751,546  773
448,4704,0402,0201,865    933
556,7584,7302,3652,183  1,092
665,0465,4212,7112,502  1,251
773,3346,1123,0562,821  1,411
881,6226,8023,4013,140  1,570
Each Additional Family Member8,288691346319160

Please Note:  When determining income at the monthly level, please use the following criteria:

Weekly Income x 4.333 weeks                                        Bi-weekly Income x 2.15 weeks

For further information on participating centers and/or homes, contact the above institution.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.