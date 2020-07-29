PORT CLYDE — On Saturday, Aug. 1 come celebrate the Barbara Prey Projects’ 20th season with an all-day, socially-distanced opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 855 Main Street. A special book signing will take place.

Barbara Ernst Prey has works in the National Gallery, the Brooklyn Museum, the Smithsonian Museum of American Art and the White House collection. Prey was commissioned to paint the largest watercolor in the world for Mass MoCA in 2017. We hope to see you there!

For more information, please go to barbarapreyprojects.com.