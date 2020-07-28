If you receive seeds in the mail from China that you didn’t order, beware. That’s the word from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry after some Mainers have complained of unsolicited seed shipments.

DACF is advising anyone who receives unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail to not open them and to immediately contact the department’s division of animal plant health or the USDA’s animal plant health inspection service.

Packages of seeds sent in white envelopes displaying Chinese lettering and the words “China Post” have been reported around the country. Most recipients say they did not order seeds and that the packaging was labeled as jewelry.

DACF has received reports from two people in Maine who say they got the seeds in the mail, according to DACF spokesperson Jim Britt.





The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is advising anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to report them immediately to the department or to the USDA. Courtesy of Laura Davis Rinck

Others have reported ordering seeds by mail through Amazon and receiving these same packages, according to DACF. It is unclear how many people in Maine received similar packages via orders from Amazon.

Recipients should hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from DACF or USDA gets in touch with further instructions. Do not plant seeds from unknown origins.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine Smuggling, Interdiction and Trade Compliance Unit is currently investigating this situation across the nation.

Contact DACF to report seeds by calling 207-287-3200 or emailing horticulture@maine.gov. Contact the USDA office in Hermon at 207-848-0008.