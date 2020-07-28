The Belfast Garden Club’s July 31 Open Garden Day features a lovely, eclectic garden in downtown Searsport. The garden is at 109 East Main Street and will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5 (checks or exact change is appreciated); additional donations to support the Garden Club are also welcome. To protect Open Garden visitors, volunteers, and homeowners during the current COVID situation, we ask everyone to wear face masks and to maintain appropriate physical distancing. We will provide hand sanitizer and have masks available for those who cannot bring their own.

Susan Lane’s garden was her passion. She designed and lovingly tended it over the past eight years, after retiring to Searsport. Sadly, she passed away recently, and her son, Kenny Bowen, is opening the garden, knowing his mother was always delighted to share it with others.

Originally, the property was part of the McGilvery Shipyard. When Susan bought the property, it had been used as a dumping ground, and much buried trash had to be removed from the garden area. Now stone paths meander through beds of hosta, astilbe, ferns, irises, daylilies, Asiatic lilies, shrubs, and small trees. Kenny has embellished the garden with a collection of whimsical, brightly painted garden art. He is continuing to develop the newest part of the garden, which includes an orchard with apple, apricot, cherry, peach, pear, and plum trees, to include a hardscaped area with a large fire pit. The property also offers expansive views of Searsport’s inner harbor and the town wharf.

The Belfast Garden Club has promoted public gardens and stimulated the knowledge and love of gardening for more than 90 years. Proceeds from fundraising support local public gardens and several scholarship funds. FMI, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.