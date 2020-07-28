SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to the Somerset County Business COVID Relief Fund bringing the fund to a current total of $75,000 in available grants for businesses in Somerset County that have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

The Community Economic Resource Council (CERC) was formed by regional economic development leaders in Somerset County who recognize the need for collaboration to assist local businesses during this time of need. The program was started with a $25,000 grant from Somerset Economic Development and a $25,000 matching grant from Somerset County Commissioners. The program offers up to $5,000 grants to businesses within Somerset County to assist with payroll, utilities, rent, mortgage payments, insurance, inventory, production and other needs.

“We are pleased to support CERC and their COVID Relief Fund,” said David Cyr, president and CEO of Skowhegan Savings. “Many businesses are experiencing hardship due to COVID and this was just one more way that Skowhegan Savings could help our local communities during these difficult times.”

CERC includes representatives from Somerset Economic Development Corporation, Main Street Skowhegan, Skowhegan Economic Development Corporation, Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Skowhegan. The partnership continues the mission of these organizations to strengthen economic development initiatives within the region, promote Somerset County as the ideal rural Maine location to start a business and to be a one-stop resource for business owners and new entrepreneurs.





“Our small businesses are the key to making our communities a great place to live and work,” said Vicki Alward, SVP chief risk officer for Skowhegan Savings, CERC member and president of the Somerset Economic Development Council. “We are hoping this program will provide a little financial relief while business owners and managers focus on the changes that are needed in their business models to remain open and successful. We are proud to work on programs that help local businesses during this difficult time as we know firsthand what community support means to the economic success of us all.”

Skowhegan Savings is committed to supporting local businesses and the well-being of Maine communities during these challenging times. The bank’s foundation recently donated $30,000 to 28 local food cupboards which assist with food availability for families who may be facing financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The Somerset County COVID-19 Business Relief Fund is accepting grant applications through July 31. For more information or to apply for a grant, visit somersetbusinessresources.org. CERC is still accepting donations for the program. Donations can be made to Somerset Economic Development Corporation, RE: COVID-19 Relief Fund, 41 Court St, Skowhegan, ME 04976 or by contacting Christian Savage, executive director of the Somerset County Economic Development Corporation, at csavage@somersetcounty-me.org or 207-474-0166.